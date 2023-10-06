Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) opened at ₹810.05 and closed at ₹809.15. The stock had a high of ₹816 and a low of ₹805.45. The market capitalization of AESL is ₹90,126.23 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹3,420.25 and a 52-week low of ₹630. The BSE volume for AESL on the last trading day was 63,823 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹808.05. There has been a 0.01% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a total trading volume of 63,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹809.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!