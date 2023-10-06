Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 807.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) opened at 810.05 and closed at 809.15. The stock had a high of 816 and a low of 805.45. The market capitalization of AESL is 90,126.23 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 3,420.25 and a 52-week low of 630. The BSE volume for AESL on the last trading day was 63,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹808.05, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹807.95

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 808.05. There has been a 0.01% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.

06 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹809.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a total trading volume of 63,823 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 809.15.

