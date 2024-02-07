Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 1024.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1034.25 and closed at 1021.9. The stock reached a high of 1054.3 and a low of 1005 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 114,304.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1333.9, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 58,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1045.15, up 2% from yesterday's ₹1024.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1045.15. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.45.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1021.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,538. The closing price for the shares was 1,021.9.

