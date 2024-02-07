Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Soars on Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1034.25 and closed at ₹1021.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1054.3 and a low of ₹1005 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹114,304.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1333.9, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 58,538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1045.15. There has been a 2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.45.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,538. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,021.9.
