Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 765.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 771.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions, the stock opened at 776.95 and closed at 765.15. The stock reached a high of 779.9 and a low of 767.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 86,032.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3 and the 52-week low is 630. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹771.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹765.15

Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of 771.25. The stock has experienced a 0.8 percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6.1.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-5.89%
6 Months-18.67%
YTD-70.19%
1 Year-76.75%
07 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹771.25, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹765.15

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 771.25, with a net change of 6.1 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹765.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 20,557 shares being traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 765.15.

