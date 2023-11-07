Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions, the stock opened at ₹776.95 and closed at ₹765.15. The stock reached a high of ₹779.9 and a low of ₹767.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86,032.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares on the BSE.
Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of ₹771.25. The stock has experienced a 0.8 percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 6.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-5.89%
|6 Months
|-18.67%
|YTD
|-70.19%
|1 Year
|-76.75%
