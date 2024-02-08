Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1045.15, while the close price was ₹1024.7. The stock had a high of ₹1113.6 and a low of ₹1030.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,866.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1333.9, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,949 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1065.6. There has been a percent change of 3.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 40.9, which means the stock has increased by 40.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Energy Solutions stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 166,949 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1024.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!