Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 1024.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1065.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was 1045.15, while the close price was 1024.7. The stock had a high of 1113.6 and a low of 1030.6. The market capitalization of the company is 118,866.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1333.9, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1065.6, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹1024.7

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1065.6. There has been a percent change of 3.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 40.9, which means the stock has increased by 40.9 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Energy Solutions stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1024.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 166,949 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1024.7.

