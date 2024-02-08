Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1045.15, while the close price was ₹1024.7. The stock had a high of ₹1113.6 and a low of ₹1030.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,866.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1333.9, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.