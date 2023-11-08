Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 762.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 785.8 and closed at 771.25. The stock reached a high of 785.8 and a low of 756.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 85,078.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3,385 and its 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 30,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Power386.83.50.91410.0132.55149186.4
Adani Green Energy937.053.850.412259.15439.35148431.76
Adani Energy Solutions759.4-3.3-0.433385.0630.084710.51
Tata Power253.53.751.5276.5182.4581043.74
JSW Energy388.02.50.65449.0204.863652.81
08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹759.8, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹762.7

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 759.8 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is 754.9, while the high price is 769.95.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹756.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹762.7

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 756.05. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, reflecting a decrease of 6.65 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months-6.19%
6 Months-15.48%
YTD-70.57%
1 Year-77.13%
08 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹762.7, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹771.25

08 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹771.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total number of shares traded was 30,385. The closing price for the day was 771.25.

