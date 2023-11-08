Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹785.8 and closed at ₹771.25. The stock reached a high of ₹785.8 and a low of ₹756.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹85,078.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3,385 and its 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 30,385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Power
|386.8
|3.5
|0.91
|410.0
|132.55
|149186.4
|Adani Green Energy
|937.05
|3.85
|0.41
|2259.15
|439.35
|148431.76
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.4
|-3.3
|-0.43
|3385.0
|630.0
|84710.51
|Tata Power
|253.5
|3.75
|1.5
|276.5
|182.45
|81043.74
|JSW Energy
|388.0
|2.5
|0.65
|449.0
|204.8
|63652.81
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹759.8 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹754.9, while the high price is ₹769.95.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹756.05. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.65, reflecting a decrease of ₹6.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.01%
|3 Months
|-6.19%
|6 Months
|-15.48%
|YTD
|-70.57%
|1 Year
|-77.13%
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total number of shares traded was 30,385. The closing price for the day was ₹771.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!