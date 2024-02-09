Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1065.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1050.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1077.9 and closed at 1065.6. The stock had a high of 1077.95 and a low of 1045.5. The market capitalization of the company was 117,137.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1333.9 and the 52-week low was 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1065.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,365. The closing price for the day was 1,065.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!