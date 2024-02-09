Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1077.9 and closed at ₹1065.6. The stock had a high of ₹1077.95 and a low of ₹1045.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹117,137.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1333.9 and the 52-week low was ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.