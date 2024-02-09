Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1077.9 and closed at ₹1065.6. The stock had a high of ₹1077.95 and a low of ₹1045.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹117,137.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1333.9 and the 52-week low was ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1065.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,365. The closing price for the day was ₹1,065.6.