Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Soar on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1144.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1151 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was 1177.5, with a close price of 1163.4. The stock reached a high of 1177.5 and a low of 1137.75. The market capitalization for the company is 127,629.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6, while the 52-week low is 630. The trading volume on the BSE was 50,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1151, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1144.15

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1151. There has been a 0.6% percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.85.

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.38%
3 Months34.79%
6 Months52.5%
YTD9.35%
1 Year-54.68%
09 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1144.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹1163.4

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1144.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.25, signaling a decline in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1163.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, there were a total of 50257 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1163.4.

