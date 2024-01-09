Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Soar on the Market

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1177.5, with a close price of ₹1163.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1177.5 and a low of ₹1137.75. The market capitalization for the company is ₹127,629.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The trading volume on the BSE was 50,257 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1151. There has been a 0.6% percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.38%
|3 Months
|34.79%
|6 Months
|52.5%
|YTD
|9.35%
|1 Year
|-54.68%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1144.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.25, signaling a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, there were a total of 50257 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1163.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!