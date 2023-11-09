Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹769.95 and closed at ₹762.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹769.95 and a low of ₹754.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84,498.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,831 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹757.5 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -5.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change is a decrease of ₹5.2.
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 59,831 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹762.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!