Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 762.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 757.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 769.95 and closed at 762.7 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 769.95 and a low of 754.9. The market capitalization of the company is 84,498.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 59,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹757.5, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹762.7

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 757.5 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -5.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% and the net change is a decrease of 5.2.

09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹762.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 59,831 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 762.7.

