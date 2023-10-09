Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 806.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 788 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 808.05 and closed at 807.95. The stock had a high of 815 and a low of 804.15. The market capitalization of the company is 89,942.18 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 3420.25 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹788, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹806.3

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock's price is 788. There has been a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -18.3, suggesting a decrease of 18.3 points.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹793, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹806.3

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 793, which represents a decrease of 1.65% from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is -13.3.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹807.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,947. The closing price for the shares was 807.95.

