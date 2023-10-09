Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹808.05 and closed at ₹807.95. The stock had a high of ₹815 and a low of ₹804.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹89,942.18 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹3420.25 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,947 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock's price is ₹788. There has been a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -18.3, suggesting a decrease of 18.3 points.
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹793, which represents a decrease of 1.65% from the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is -13.3.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,947. The closing price for the shares was ₹807.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!