Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹793 and closed at ₹806.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹804.45 and a low of ₹774.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹86,930.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,420.25 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.