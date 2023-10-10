Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -3.35 %. The stock closed at 806.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 793 and closed at 806.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 804.45 and a low of 774.05. The market capitalization of the company is 86,930.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,420.25 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 134,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹806.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE recorded a volume of 134,794 shares. The closing price for the day was 806.3.

