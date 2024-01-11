Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1170 and closed at ₹1163.7. The stock had a high of ₹1184 and a low of ₹1157. The market capitalization of the company is ₹130,618.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for Adani Energy Solutions was 83,150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.