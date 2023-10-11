Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 779.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at 772.05 and closed at 779.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 791.3, while the lowest price was 772.05. The company's market capitalization is 87,616.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹785.45, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹779.3

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is 785.45. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹779.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,495. The closing price for the stock was 779.3.

