Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions' stock opened at ₹772.05 and closed at ₹779.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹791.3, while the lowest price was ₹772.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹87,616.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,495 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that its price is ₹785.45. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
