Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1130.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.