Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1054.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1059.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1050.55 and closed at 1050.1. The stock reached a high of 1076.95 and a low of 1036.5. The market capitalization of the company is 117,584.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1333.9 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 180,184 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1059.65, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1054.1

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1059.65, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 5.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.53% and has gained 5.55 points.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months25.73%
6 Months26.81%
YTD0.86%
1 Year-15.56%
12 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1056.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1054.1

Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of 1056.1, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 2. The stock seems to have experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1050.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 180,184. The closing price of the shares was 1050.1.

