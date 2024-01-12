Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees a bullish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1159.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1170.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1178.7 and closed at 1170.95. The stock had a high of 1184.35 and a low of 1153.45. The market capitalization of the company was 1,29,380.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2798.6 and the 52-week low was 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1170.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1159.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1170.45, reflecting a 0.91% increase in value. The net change in price is 10.6.

12 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.7%
3 Months35.29%
6 Months55.62%
YTD10.9%
1 Year-55.14%
12 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1162.6, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1159.85

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1162.6 with a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, which suggests that the stock has gained 2.75 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and is showing positive momentum.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1170.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 143,672 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,170.95.

