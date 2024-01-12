Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees a bullish trading day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1178.7 and closed at ₹1170.95. The stock had a high of ₹1184.35 and a low of ₹1153.45. The market capitalization of the company was ₹1,29,380.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low was ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 143,672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹1170.45, reflecting a 0.91% increase in value. The net change in price is 10.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.7%
|3 Months
|35.29%
|6 Months
|55.62%
|YTD
|10.9%
|1 Year
|-55.14%
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1162.6 with a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, which suggests that the stock has gained 2.75 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well and is showing positive momentum.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 143,672 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,170.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!