Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹793.35 and closed at ₹785.45. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹806.65, while the lowest price was ₹791.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹89,016.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,385.3 and ₹630 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 27,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.