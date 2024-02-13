Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet as Investors Flee

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 1068.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1056.1 and closed at 1054.1. The stock's high for the day was 1095.55, while the low was 1045.55. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 119235.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1333.9, and the 52-week low is 630. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 101,308.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1048, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹1068.9

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1048 with a percent change of -1.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.96%. The net change is -20.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 20.9.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.58%
3 Months28.73%
6 Months32.31%
YTD2.27%
1 Year-9.88%
13 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1077.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1068.9

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1077.3 with a percent change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 8.4 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1054.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 101,308. The closing price for the stock was 1054.1.

