Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet as Investors Flee

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1056.1 and closed at ₹1054.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1095.55, while the low was ₹1045.55. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹119235.01 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1333.9, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 101,308.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1048 with a percent change of -1.96. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.96%. The net change is -20.9, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹20.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.58%
|3 Months
|28.73%
|6 Months
|32.31%
|YTD
|2.27%
|1 Year
|-9.88%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1077.3 with a percent change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.4, indicating that the stock has increased by 8.4 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 101,308. The closing price for the stock was ₹1054.1.
