Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 768.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 761.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 775 and a close price of 761.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of 775 and a low of 765. The market capitalization of the company is 85,558.29 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹761.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹768.25

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 761.05, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -7.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.94% and has dropped by 7.2 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹761.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,338 shares. The closing price for the stock was 761.3.

