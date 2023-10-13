Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 793.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 786.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 798.5 and closed at the same price. It reached a high of 806.95 and a low of 792. The market capitalization is 88,536.65 crores. The 52-week high is 3,385.3 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 16,533 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹786.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹793.75

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 786.05 with a percent change of -0.97. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.7, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 7.7 points. Overall, the stock has seen a negative movement in its price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹798 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,533. The closing price for the day was 798.

