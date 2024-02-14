Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1044.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1038.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1077.3 and closed at 1068.9. The stock had a high of 1078 and a low of 1028.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 116,635.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1250 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 58,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 1027.25 and a high of 1064.25 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1038.2, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1044.25

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1038.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -6.05.

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months24.92%
6 Months29.26%
YTD-0.09%
1 Year-7.32%
14 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1045.6, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1068.9

Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of 1045.6, which reflects a decrease of 2.18% from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -23.3.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1068.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 58,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 1,068.9.

