Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1077.3 and closed at ₹1068.9. The stock had a high of ₹1078 and a low of ₹1028.7. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹116,635.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1250 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 58,016 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of ₹1027.25 and a high of ₹1064.25 on the current day.
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹1038.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -6.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.54%
|3 Months
|24.92%
|6 Months
|29.26%
|YTD
|-0.09%
|1 Year
|-7.32%
Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of ₹1045.6, which reflects a decrease of 2.18% from the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is -23.3.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 58,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of ₹1,068.9.
