Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1074.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1086 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1040.95 and closed at 1030.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1095, while the lowest price was 1039.95. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently 120,027.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 123,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1086, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1074.85

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 1086, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.15.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.34%
3 Months20.82%
6 Months31.92%
YTD-58.49%
1 Year-59.78%
15 Dec 2023, 09:22 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1065.9, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹1074.85

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1065.9 with a percent change of -0.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% in value. Additionally, the net change is -8.95, indicating a decrease of 8.95 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1030.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 123,709 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,030.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.