Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Surges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1040.95 and closed at ₹1030.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1095, while the lowest price was ₹1039.95. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is currently ₹120,027.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 123,709 shares.
The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at ₹1086, which represents a 1.04% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.34%
|3 Months
|20.82%
|6 Months
|31.92%
|YTD
|-58.49%
|1 Year
|-59.78%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1065.9 with a percent change of -0.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.83% in value. Additionally, the net change is -8.95, indicating a decrease of ₹8.95 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Energy Solutions stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 123,709 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,030.6.
