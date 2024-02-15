Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1027.25 and closed at ₹1044.25. The stock had a high of ₹1064.25 and a low of ₹1027.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹115,788.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,941 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently ₹1045.5 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 7.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 71,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1044.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!