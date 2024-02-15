Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 1038 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1027.25 and closed at 1044.25. The stock had a high of 1064.25 and a low of 1027.25. The company has a market capitalization of 115,788.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1045.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1038

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently 1045.5 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 7.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1044.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 71,941 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1044.25.

