Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1159.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1151.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 1162.6, the close price was 1159.85, the high price was 1174.25, and the low price was 1150.15. The market capitalization was 128,454.56 crore. The 52-week high was 2798.6, and the 52-week low was 630. The BSE volume for the day was 167,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1159.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 167,211. The closing price for the stock was 1,159.85.

