Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 768.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 761.05. The close price was 768.25, with a high of 766 and a low of 756.45. The market capitalization is 84,554.35 crore. The 52-week high is 3,385, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 9,276 shares.

15 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹768.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9276. The closing price for the shares was 768.25.

