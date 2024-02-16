Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees surge in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1038 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1051.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1054.95 and closed at 1038. The stock reached a high of 1067.4 and a low of 1042.8. The company's market capitalization is 117,294.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1250, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 138,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1051.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1038

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 1051.5 with a percentage change of 1.3%. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.3% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 13.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 13.5 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1038 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 138,089. The closing price for the day was 1038.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!