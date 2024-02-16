Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees surge in trading

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1054.95 and closed at ₹1038. The stock reached a high of ₹1067.4 and a low of ₹1042.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹117,294.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1250, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 138,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.