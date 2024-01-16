Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1148.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1145.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was 1155.15, and the close price was 1151.55. The high for the day was 1163.65, while the low was 1127.25. The market capitalization for the company is 128075.29 crore. The 52-week high is 2798.6, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 98547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1145.3, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1148.15

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1145.3. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease in the stock price of 2.85.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1151.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a BSE volume of 98,547 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,151.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.