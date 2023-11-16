Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 754.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 754.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 767.95, and the close price was 759.1. The stock reached a high of 767.95 and a low of 751.5. The market capitalization of the company is 84,119.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,304.75, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 49,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹754.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹754.1

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 754.9, with a percent change of 0.11. The net change is 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹759.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 49,474. The closing price for the stock was 759.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.