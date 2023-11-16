Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees stock gains

On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was ₹767.95, and the close price was ₹759.1. The stock reached a high of ₹767.95 and a low of ₹751.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84,119.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,304.75, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 49,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.