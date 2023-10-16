comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at 774.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's 785.45
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹774.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹785.45

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 785.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 774.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy SolutionsPremium
Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 786.05 and closed at 793.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 793.7, while the lowest was 782. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 87,845.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3385.3, and the 52-week low is 630. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 63,921.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36:45 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹774.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹785.45

Today, the closing price of Adani Energy Solutions stock was 774.7, which represents a decrease of 1.37% or a net change of -10.75 from the previous closing price of 785.45.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:19 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 773.85 and a high of 786.75 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25:51 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has a 52-week low price of 631.50 and a 52-week high price of 3385.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:03:21 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹775, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 775, which represents a decrease of 1.33%. This corresponds to a net change of -10.45.

16 Oct 2023, 02:30:29 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹785.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 776. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.45, suggesting a decline of 9.45 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:14 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775 and the high price is 786.75.

16 Oct 2023, 01:56:30 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.4, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 776.4. There has been a percent change of -1.15, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.05, suggesting a decrease of 9.05 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:44 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 775.6 and a high of 786.75 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:10 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.9, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹785.45

Adani Energy Solutions stock has a current price of 776.9, which represents a percent change of -1.09%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.09% compared to its previous price. The net change in the stock price is -8.55, indicating a decrease of 8.55.

16 Oct 2023, 12:52:12 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:22:33 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.7, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 776.7. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 8.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17:35 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775.6, while the high price is 786.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56:13 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹777.95, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 777.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.5, which suggests a decrease of 7.5 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22:26 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775.6 and the high price is 786.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:26 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.85, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 776.85, with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

16 Oct 2023, 10:28:02 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹777, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 777. It has experienced a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.45, suggesting a decrease of 8.45 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:27 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775.6, while the high price is 786.75.

16 Oct 2023, 09:55:23 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40:16 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹778, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹785.45

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 778, with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the net change is a decrease of 7.45 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07:02 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹787.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹793.75

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 787.5 with a percent change of -0.79%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.79%. The net change is -6.25, indicating a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:08:41 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹793.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 63,921. The closing price for the stock was 793.75.

