Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 1148.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1125.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had an open price of 1145.3 and a close price of 1148.15. The high for the day was 1146.2 and the low was 1118.2. The market capitalization for Adani Energy Solutions is 125531.97 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 190925.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1148.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 190,925 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,148.15.

