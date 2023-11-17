Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 754.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 747.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 754.95 and closed at 754.1 with a high of 756.5 and a low of 736.95. The market capitalization stands at 83388.66 crore. The 52-week high is at 3304.75 and the 52-week low is at 630. The BSE volume for the day was 14459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹754.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 14459 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 754.1.

