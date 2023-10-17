comScore
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹775.2, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹774.7

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 774.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy SolutionsPremium
Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 782.15 and closed at 785.45. The high for the day was 786.75, while the low was 773.85. The market capitalization of the company is 86,417.22 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Energy Solutions is 3,385.30, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 75,354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:32:19 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹775.2, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹774.7

Adani Energy Solutions stock closed at 775.2 today, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.5. Yesterday's closing price was 774.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21:04 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
JSW Energy403.02.050.51449.0204.866113.61
17 Oct 2023, 05:34:54 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low price of 772 and a high price of 787 today.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:12 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 631.50 and the 52 week high price was 3385.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:04:28 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.95, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 776.95, which represents a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 2.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.29% and has gained 2.25 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37:45 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy946.16.90.732259.15439.35149865.31
Adani Power335.755.81.76410.0132.55129496.72
Adani Energy Solutions778.353.650.473385.3630.086824.37
Tata Power256.952.10.82276.5182.4582146.71
JSW Energy402.81.850.46449.0204.866080.8
17 Oct 2023, 02:34:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹777.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹774.7

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 777.7. There has been a 0.39% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20:22 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775, while the high price is 787.

17 Oct 2023, 01:44:24 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹779.15, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 779.15. It has experienced a 0.57% increase in percentage change and a net change of 4.45.

17 Oct 2023, 01:37:29 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days788.39
10 Days798.26
20 Days818.64
50 Days833.17
100 Days816.90
300 Days1127.68
17 Oct 2023, 01:10:10 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775 and the high price is 787.

17 Oct 2023, 01:09:32 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹778.45, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 778.45, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change.

17 Oct 2023, 12:50:02 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39:11 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy949.3510.151.082259.15439.35150380.12
Adani Power337.757.82.36410.0132.55130268.11
Adani Energy Solutions778.13.40.443385.3630.086796.49
Tata Power257.62.751.08276.5182.4582354.51
JSW Energy402.151.20.3449.0204.865974.16
17 Oct 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹778.1, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 778.1. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:42 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock reached a low of 775 and a high of 787 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:43 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Energy Solutions stock's low price for the day was 775, while the high price reached 787.

17 Oct 2023, 11:09:39 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹782, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 782. It has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.3 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:38:40 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹781.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 781.2, with a net change of 6.5 and a percent change of 0.84. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 6.5 points or 0.84% compared to the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10:07 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Energy Solutions stock is 775 and the high price is 787.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:55 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:42:40 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹784.75, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹774.7

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 784.75, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 10.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3% and the net change is a positive value of 10.05. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions.

17 Oct 2023, 09:17:05 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹776.25, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹774.7

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 776.25. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

17 Oct 2023, 08:03:15 AM IST

Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹785.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,354. The closing price for the shares was 785.45.

