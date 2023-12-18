Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummeting in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1089.85 and closed at ₹1074.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1094.05, while the lowest price was ₹1036.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹116,886.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 233,873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.