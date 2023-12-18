Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummeting in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1089.85 and closed at ₹1074.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1094.05, while the lowest price was ₹1036.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹116,886.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 233,873 shares.
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1042. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.85, implying a decrease of ₹5.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.45%
|3 Months
|17.46%
|6 Months
|29.15%
|YTD
|-59.55%
|1 Year
|-60.59%
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1048.05 with a percent change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. The net change is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a small positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 233,873 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,074.85.
