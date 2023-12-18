Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummeting in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1047.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1042 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1089.85 and closed at 1074.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1094.05, while the lowest price was 1036.2. The market capitalization of the company is 116,886.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 233,873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1042, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1047.85

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1042. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.85, implying a decrease of 5.85 in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.45%
3 Months17.46%
6 Months29.15%
YTD-59.55%
1 Year-60.59%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1048.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1047.85

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1048.05 with a percent change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. The net change is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a small positive movement.

18 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1074.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 233,873 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,074.85.

