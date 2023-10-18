Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions closed today at 764.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's 775.9

Adani Energy Solutions share price NSE Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed today at ₹764.3, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹775.9 Today, the closing price of Adani Energy Solutions stock was ₹764.3. This represents a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -11.6 from yesterday's closing price of ₹775.9.

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Green Energy 939.85 -8.4 -0.89 2259.15 439.35 148875.29 Adani Power 333.9 -1.7 -0.51 410.0 132.55 128783.19 Adani Energy Solutions 764.3 -11.6 -1.5 3385.3 630.0 85257.11 Tata Power 253.2 -3.65 -1.42 276.5 182.45 80947.83 JSW Energy 395.45 -7.55 -1.87 449.0 204.8 64875.01 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Energy Solutions stock is ₹761.05 and the high price is ₹778.7.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd stock is 631.50, while the 52-week high price is 3385.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 787.47 10 Days 794.83 20 Days 814.80 50 Days 832.86 100 Days 815.98 300 Days 1118.25 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.41% 3 Months -0.49% 6 Months -24.92% YTD -70.07% 1 Year -74.79%

