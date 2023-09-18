Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 846.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 850.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 870.05 and closed at 846.4. The highest price recorded during the day was 871, while the lowest price was 847.4. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 95,151.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4,238.55, and the 52-week low is 630. On the BSE, a total volume of 41,258 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹850.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹846.4

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 850.95, a slight increase of 0.54%. The net change in the stock price is 4.55.

18 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹846.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE was 41,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was 846.4.

