Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 1087.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1068 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Adani Energy Solutions was 1087.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1100, while the lowest was 1042.2. The market capitalization of the company is 119,134.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2798.6 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 217,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1087.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 217,768 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1087.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.