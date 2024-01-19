Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close price of Adani Energy Solutions was ₹1087.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1100, while the lowest was ₹1042.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹119,134.62 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2798.6 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 217,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.