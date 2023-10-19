Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions had a stable trading day on the last day, with an open price of ₹775 and a close price of ₹775.9. The stock recorded a high of ₹778.7 and a low of ₹761.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹85,257.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,385.3 and ₹630 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.