Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 764.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions had a stable trading day on the last day, with an open price of 775 and a close price of 775.9. The stock recorded a high of 778.7 and a low of 761.05. The company has a market capitalization of 85,257.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,385.3 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹760.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹764.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is 760.5. There has been a 0.5% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.8.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.17%
3 Months0.0%
6 Months-24.84%
YTD-70.46%
1 Year-76.41%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹760.35, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹764.3

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 760.35, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹775.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a volume of 70341 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 775.9.

