Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 1043.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1075.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1058.6 and closed at 1043.45. The stock had a high of 1087.95 and a low of 1030.5. The market capitalization of the company is 119,993.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1043.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 246,129. The closing price for the day was 1043.45.

