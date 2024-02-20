Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 1059.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1074.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1065.5 and closed at 1059.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1080.5 and a low of 1062. The market capitalization stands at 119,815.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 1250 and a 52-week low of 630. The BSE volume for the day was 52,976 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1059.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 52,976 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1,059.65.

