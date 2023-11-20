Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 747.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

The last day's open price for Adani Energy Solutions was 747.55, and the close price remained the same at 747.55. The highest price reached during the day was 747.55, while the lowest was 737.95. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 82,663.59 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3304.75, and the 52-week low is 630. On the BSE, a total of 51,861 shares were traded for Adani Energy Solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹747.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions recorded a trading volume of 51,861 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 747.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.