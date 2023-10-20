Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹766.6 and closed at ₹764.3. The highest price during the day was ₹766.6, while the lowest price was ₹755.75. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹84,671.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,385.3, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 18,980 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|0.2%
|6 Months
|-24.89%
|YTD
|-70.67%
|1 Year
|-75.83%
