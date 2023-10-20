Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 759.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 766.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 766.6 and closed at 764.3. The highest price during the day was 766.6, while the lowest price was 755.75. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 84,671.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,385.3, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 18,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹766.35, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹759.05

The current stock price for Adani Energy Solutions is 766.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.3 points in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months0.2%
6 Months-24.89%
YTD-70.67%
1 Year-75.83%
20 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹762.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹759.05

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently trading at a price of 762.25. The stock has experienced a 0.42% percent change, with a net change of 3.2.

20 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹764.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 18,980 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 764.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.