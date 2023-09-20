Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 846.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 855 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Energy Solutions was 870.05, while the close price was 846.4. The highest price for the day was 871, and the lowest was 847.4. The market capitalization of the company is 95,374.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4,238.55, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 203,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

