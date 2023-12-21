Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 999.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1021.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1076.5 and closed at 1075.7. The stock reached a high of 1129.25 and a low of 994. The company has a market capitalization of 111,448.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 145,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1021.9, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹999.1

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1021.9, experiencing a percent change of 2.28 and a net change of 22.8.

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months10.66%
6 Months23.83%
YTD-61.42%
1 Year-62.84%
21 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹982.45, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹999.1

The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 982.45, with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -16.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% and has decreased by 16.65 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1075.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the company had a volume of 145,078 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1075.7.

