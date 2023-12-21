Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees bullish trading today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1076.5 and closed at ₹1075.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1129.25 and a low of ₹994. The company has a market capitalization of ₹111,448.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 145,078 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹1021.9, experiencing a percent change of 2.28 and a net change of 22.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|10.66%
|6 Months
|23.83%
|YTD
|-61.42%
|1 Year
|-62.84%
The current data of Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹982.45, with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -16.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% and has decreased by 16.65 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the company had a volume of 145,078 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1075.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!