Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 1074.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1069.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions closed at 1074.1 on the last day, with an open price of 1082.5. The stock reached a high of 1082.5 and a low of 1060.9 during the trading day. The market capitalization stands at 119301.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 1250 and a 52-week low of 630. The BSE volume for the day was 33,262 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1074.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Energy Solutions had a trading volume of 33,262 shares with a closing price of 1074.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!