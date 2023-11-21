Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees strong trading performance today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 726.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 740.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 740.05 and closed at 741.05. The highest price during the day was 741.05, while the lowest price was 712.3. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is 81,079.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,304.75, and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 41,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹740.7, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹726.85

Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of 740.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 13.85, suggesting a positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months-21.75%
6 Months-12.0%
YTD-71.9%
1 Year-76.65%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹739.95, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹726.85

The current data shows that the Adani Energy Solutions stock is priced at 739.95. There has been a 1.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive performance recently.

21 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹741.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,950. The closing price for the day was 741.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.