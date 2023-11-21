Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions sees strong trading performance today

On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹740.05 and closed at ₹741.05. The highest price during the day was ₹741.05, while the lowest price was ₹712.3. The market capitalization of Adani Energy Solutions is ₹81,079.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,304.75, and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 41,950 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions stock currently has a price of ₹740.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 13.85, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|3 Months
|-21.75%
|6 Months
|-12.0%
|YTD
|-71.9%
|1 Year
|-76.65%
The current data shows that the Adani Energy Solutions stock is priced at ₹739.95. There has been a 1.8% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive performance recently.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,950. The closing price for the day was ₹741.05.
