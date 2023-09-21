Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was ₹842.25, and the close price was ₹855. The stock reached a high of ₹860 and a low of ₹842.25 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹95,285.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4,210, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 34,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹854.2. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has slightly decreased based on this data.
