Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 854.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Energy Solutions was 842.25, and the close price was 855. The stock reached a high of 860 and a low of 842.25 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 95,285.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4,210, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 34,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹854.2, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹854.85

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 854.2. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has slightly decreased based on this data.

21 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹855 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 34,060. The closing price for the stock was 855.

