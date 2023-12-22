Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions: Trading on a Positive Note

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹985.05 and closed at ₹999.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1039.5, while the low was ₹979.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹114561.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 257,078 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at ₹1027, with a percent change of 2.79 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.79% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 27.9.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 257,078. The closing price for the stock was ₹999.1.
