Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions: Trading on a Positive Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 999.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1027 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 985.05 and closed at 999.1. The stock's high for the day was 1039.5, while the low was 979.3. The market capitalization of the company is 114561.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6, while the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 257,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1027, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹999.1

The stock price of Adani Energy Solutions is currently at 1027, with a percent change of 2.79 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.79% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 27.9.

22 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹999.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 257,078. The closing price for the stock was 999.1.

