Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions: Trading on a Positive Note

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹985.05 and closed at ₹999.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1039.5, while the low was ₹979.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹114561.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6, while the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 257,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.