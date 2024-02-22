Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 1069.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1057.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1070.35 and closed at 1069.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1083.35 and the low was 1054.9. The market capitalization stood at 118002.39 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1250 and 630 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1057.85, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1069.2

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 1057.85, showing a decrease of 1.06% in percentage change and a net change of -11.35.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1069.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a volume of 45,030 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1,069.2.

