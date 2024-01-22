Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars on the stock market

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹1051.1 and closed at ₹1051.05. The stock had a high of ₹1150 and a low of ₹1045.1. The market cap of the company is ₹125,894.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2798.6 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the stock was 317,408 shares.
Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1128.6, up 7.38% from yesterday's ₹1051.05
The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1128.6 with a percent change of 7.38 and a net change of 77.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 7.38% and has gained 77.55 points. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the stock and suggests that investors are optimistic about its future performance.
Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|237.25
|1.8
|0.76
|245.2
|157.8
|220656.27
|Adani Power
|536.85
|17.3
|3.33
|589.3
|132.55
|207059.77
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1128.6
|77.55
|7.38
|2798.6
|630.0
|125894.5
|Tata Power
|345.9
|-2.75
|-0.79
|361.95
|182.45
|110583.95
|JSW Energy
|510.1
|8.75
|1.75
|510.0
|204.8
|83683.75
Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low data for Adani Energy Solutions stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1045.1 Today's high price: ₹1150
Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates
Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.82%
|3 Months
|25.39%
|6 Months
|35.53%
|YTD
|0.46%
|1 Year
|-61.58%
Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1051.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a total trading volume of 317,408 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,051.05.
