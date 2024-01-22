Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions soars on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 7.38 %. The stock closed at 1051.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1128.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock Price Today

Adani Energy Solutions Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Energy Solutions opened at 1051.1 and closed at 1051.05. The stock had a high of 1150 and a low of 1045.1. The market cap of the company is 125,894.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2798.6 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the stock was 317,408 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price update :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹1128.6, up 7.38% from yesterday's ₹1051.05

The current data for Adani Energy Solutions stock shows that the price is 1128.6 with a percent change of 7.38 and a net change of 77.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 7.38% and has gained 77.55 points. This indicates positive market sentiment towards the stock and suggests that investors are optimistic about its future performance.

22 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India237.251.80.76245.2157.8220656.27
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
Tata Power345.9-2.75-0.79361.95182.45110583.95
JSW Energy510.18.751.75510.0204.883683.75
22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Adani Energy Solutions stock is as follows: Today's low price: 1045.1 Today's high price: 1150

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.82%
3 Months25.39%
6 Months35.53%
YTD0.46%
1 Year-61.58%
22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹1051.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Energy Solutions had a total trading volume of 317,408 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,051.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.