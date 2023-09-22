Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Energy Solutions opened at ₹854.2 and closed at ₹854.85, with a high of ₹857.1 and a low of ₹845. The market capitalization is ₹94,638.4 crore. The 52-week high is ₹4210 and the 52-week low is ₹630. The BSE volume for the day was 21,938 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|0.58%
|6 Months
|-21.86%
|YTD
|-67.27%
|1 Year
|-78.08%
Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at ₹848.4, reflecting a 0.75% decrease in price. The net change is -6.45, indicating a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,938. The closing price for the stock was ₹854.85.
