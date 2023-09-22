Hello User
Adani Energy Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Adani Energy Solutions Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Energy Solutions stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 854.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Energy Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions opened at 854.2 and closed at 854.85, with a high of 857.1 and a low of 845. The market capitalization is 94,638.4 crore. The 52-week high is 4210 and the 52-week low is 630. The BSE volume for the day was 21,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months0.58%
6 Months-21.86%
YTD-67.27%
1 Year-78.08%
22 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Today :Adani Energy Solutions trading at ₹848.4, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹854.85

Adani Energy Solutions stock is currently priced at 848.4, reflecting a 0.75% decrease in price. The net change is -6.45, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Energy Solutions share price Live :Adani Energy Solutions closed at ₹854.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Energy Solutions on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,938. The closing price for the stock was 854.85.

